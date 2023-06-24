WhatIsMyGoal hosts U-18 Elections meet-up at Sattva Knowledge City

WhatIsMyGoal, a leading start-up empowering students to experience and live in their future careers has today conducted a unique programme at Sattva Knowledge City, Hitech City for around 500 students from various schools of Hyderabad who have registered for their Under-18 Elections Campaign. Popular Indian Singer, LV Revanth (Indian Idol and Bigg Boss 6 Winner) was the chief guest for the event.

Whatismygoal, a pioneering organization which dedicated to empowering the under-18 world (school students), making them future ready and promoting sustainable initiatives, has organised this transformative event to explain the under-18 election process to the selected election officers from each school, and announce the launch of U-18 Singer’s Community. This community encourages children to pursue the crafts of art, culture, singing and experience every potential career before 18. Students representing their schools got an opportunity to interact with various corporates at Sattva Knowledge City. This gave an immersive platform for learning and inspiration. The event commenced with a comprehensive briefing conducted by esteemed election committee officers. Students were enlightened on the intricacies of the electoral process, fostering a deeper understanding of the democratic principles that underpin our society.

In line with WhatIsMyGoal's commitment to bridging the gap between academia and the work world, students had the privilege of engaging in interactive sessions with professionals from various corporations and movies. One of the standout features of the event was the sustainability experience, where students were able to engross themselves in the world of electric bicycles (EVs). This hands-on approach left a lasting impression on the students, inspiring them to embrace sustainable practices in their daily lives.

The event also offered an exciting glimpse into the realm of robotics. Through captivating demonstrations and interactive sessions, students delved into the intricacies of robotics and witnessed its applications across various industries.

Chitralee Sarma, the visionary co-founder of WhatIsMyGoal, expressed her utmost delight at the success of the event, stating, "We are thrilled to have provided a platform where students could engage in diverse experiences and gain insights into crucial areas such as elections, corporate interactions, sustainability, and robotics. We had a special briefing for school election officers to experience democracy and politics in under-18 elections today. Our aim is to empower young minds, nurture their talents, and inspire them to become catalysts for positive change. The enthusiasm and passion displayed by the students have truly reinforced our belief in the potential of our youth. We also want to thank the management of Sattva Knowledge City for giving us an opportunity to conduct these programmes. "

Expressing his thoughts about the event and interaction session Indian Playback Singer Revanth said “I am so glad to be part of this interactive session with school children. It’s really intriguing to bring out students out of their schools and give them hands-on experience over such things. It’s really thought-provoking, and an innovative event.”