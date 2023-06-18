  • Menu
When is fathers day celebrated in other parts of the world?

Highlights

Father's Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. For example, in Europe, the United States and the majority of other countries, the holiday is celebrated on the third Sunday in June.

Father’s Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. For example, in Europe, the United States and the majority of other countries, the holiday is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. In many Catholic countries, especially in Latin America, fathers are celebrated on St. Joseph’s Day, which falls on March 19. In many Pacific countries, including Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, Father’s Day occurs on the first Sunday in September.

