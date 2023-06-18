Live
- YS Jagan consoles Kin of YSRCP leader Uppala Ram Prasad
- Induct your dad into the exciting world of Highballs
- Father's Day 2023 - Dadpreneur Share Modern Approach to Fatherhood
- Electric truck maker Nikola to lay off 270 employees
- Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games
- JEE Advance Results- Telugu Students bag 6 out of 10 top ranks
- Normalcy restored in Uttarakhand's Purola town
- Scorching heatwave continues in Bihar; death toll mounts to over 40
- Ship carying 120 people catches fire off Philippines
- Nikhil continues his silence on ‘Spy’
When is fathers day celebrated in other parts of the world?
Highlights
Father’s Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. For example, in Europe, the United States and the majority of other countries, the holiday is celebrated on the third Sunday in June.
Father’s Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. For example, in Europe, the United States and the majority of other countries, the holiday is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. In many Catholic countries, especially in Latin America, fathers are celebrated on St. Joseph’s Day, which falls on March 19. In many Pacific countries, including Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, Father’s Day occurs on the first Sunday in September.
