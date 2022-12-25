Who is Santa Claus? Know the Original Story

Santa Claus is also known as Father Christmas, Saint Nicholas, Saint Nick, Kris Kringle, is a legendary character, who is traditionally serves as Christmas's patron saint in the United Nations and other nations as well, he brings presents to the kids.



Is Santa Real-

Children find the most exciting part of Christmas is finding wrapped presents tucked under the tree and treats concealed in the stockings hung by the fireplace. Santa is real. The origins of the Santa Claus is also referred as a Saint Nicholas, date all the way back to the 3rd century. He was a monk born in the modern-day Turkey in the year, 280 AD. Being the only child, his parents showed him lot of love.

Young Nicholas grew to care deeply about other people who have been suffering as a result of plague, which has claimed both his parents. Saint Nicholas generosity and Kindness helped him to become a legend. He is regarded as the patron saint of the children because it is said, that he gaive the majority of his wealth to aid the sick and the poor.

The death anniversary is on 6th December, it is marked as Saint Nicholas Feast day, This day has been traditionally been connected to giving gifts.