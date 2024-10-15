Why APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birth Anniversary is Celebrated as World Students’ Day

APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary is observed as World Students' Day to honour his remarkable contribution to education and his deep connection with the youth. Celebrated on October 15, this day emphasizes the critical role of education in shaping students globally and encourages them to pursue their dreams with dedication.

History of World Students' Day 2024

Born on October 15, 1931, APJ Abdul Kalam is renowned as the "Missile Man of India." He served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007 and was a distinguished scientist who played a key role in advancing India's space and missile programs. His life story, which began in humble circumstances, is a testament to how education and perseverance can completely transform one's life.

In recognition of Kalam's lifelong dedication to the progress and development of students, the United Nations declared October 15 as World Students' Day. Kalam firmly believed that education is the most potent tool for individual and societal transformation, often encouraging young people to dream big and work persistently to achieve their aspirations.

Significance of World Students' Day 2024

World Students' Day is dedicated to honouringDr. Kalam's immense contributions to education, science, and technology. It serves as a reminder that education is pivotal to both personal growth and societal advancement.

This day highlights the importance of the youth as future leaders and change-makers, urging them to dream ambitiously and use the power of education to make meaningful contributions to society. It also reinforces the human right to education and advocates for equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their social or economic backgrounds.

How World Students' Day 2024 is Celebrated

World Students' Day is celebrated with various events and initiatives that inspire students and acknowledge their potential.

1. Educational Programs

Schools and universities organize special lectures, workshops, and seminars focused on the teachings of APJ Abdul Kalam. These programs aim to inspire students to follow his path of learning, innovation, and leadership.

2. Cultural Events

Many organizations host cultural programs that showcase the creativity and talent of students. These events often highlight the blend of art, science, and technology that reflects Kalam's vision for education.

3. Social Media Campaigns

On this day, social media platforms are filled with quotes, messages, and images of APJ Abdul Kalam. These posts inspire and motivate students worldwide, encouraging them to work towards their dreams.

World Students' Day 2024 Wishes and Messages

• "Dream big, work hard, and never fear failure. Remember, every great achievement begins with a vision."

• "On this World Students' Day, let us embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and keep moving forward."

• "Education is both a privilege and a responsibility. Let it guide your path to success."

• "Have a clear goal, constantly seek knowledge, and work with determination to achieve your dreams."

• "Let’s support each other in our journey of learning and growth."

Inspirational Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

• “Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action.”

• “If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.”

• “Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

• “You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits.”

• “To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces—desire, belief, and expectation.”

World Students' Day not only celebrates the legacy of APJ Abdul Kalam but also encourages students worldwide to strive for excellence and to believe in the power of education to shape their future.