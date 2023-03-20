Why Ugadi is most important festival in India?

As per the Hindu Calendar, Ugadi Festival is celebrated as the New Year with much fervor in the South Indian States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradhesh, Telangana and even few parts of Goa in the western region of India.



This day is also referred to as Yugadi or Samvatsaradi, which falls on 22nd March in 2023. It is one of the significant festal as well as for these states. just like food, is a unifying and integral part of any celebration in India, the same goes for the Festival of Ugadi too.

This festival is referred by Different names in Different state

In Maharastra, this new year festival is known as Gudi Padwa. For the Sindhi community, it is Cheti Chand.

The Telugu people call it as the Ugadi Festival, wheras the festival is popular by its other term Yugadi for the Kannadigas or the people of Karnataka.

Yugadi or Ugadi is a word, which is composed of the Sanskrit words "yuga meaning "age and adi meaning "beginning So beginning of the new age is, what the actual meaning is. Thus this new year or new beginnings.

Few of the common tradition, which are followed during the festival of Ugadi, include buying new clothes, cleaning homes, offering prayers, making beautiful rangolis using rice powder/:Paste, sand, flower, feasting on delish Ugadi Food Recipes and participating in other festivities.

Significance of the Ugadi Festival

Apart from its being the new year, there are numerous folklore which explains the mythological significance of the Ugadi Festival,

-Yugadi was the day, when the Lord Brahama began to create this universe. Once he had completed his years of meditation, his divine origin was realized. Following this awakening, he also recognized his purpose to design the universe. Thus, becoming the architect of universe.

-As per another legend, Ugadi was the day, when Lord Rama of the Hindu epic Ramayan, was officially crowned as the kind of Ayodhya. The citizens of Ayodhya commemorated the victory of Good over evil by crowning him the king on this day.

-As per few, the day of Ugadi, is also recognized as the day, when the ultimate form and source of Divine, Lord Krishna ended his time on Earth. Thus, flagging off the beginning of a new "yuga or age called as the kali yuga. The departure of Krishna is actually considered inauspicious. But the positive impacts of kali Yuga, had more than made up for it.