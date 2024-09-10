Wonderla Celebrates Engineer's Day with Buy 1 Get 1 Free Offer, Special Events, and Thrilling Experiences

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, India’s largest amusement park chain announces Engineer’s Day Celebrations with a special Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer, among other exciting activities exclusively for engineering students and engineering graduates on Engineer's Day, 15th September 2024.

As a token of appreciation for the masterminds of our country, Wonderla is offering a 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' deal on tickets, available only through online bookings at their Bengaluru and Hyderabad Parks. The offer is available to all engineering students, degree holders, diploma holders, and those with ITI certification. To avail this offer, guests must present a valid student ID or engineering degree certificate at the park for verification.

As part of the Engineer’s Day celebrations, there will also be an exciting DJ party, adding to the entertainment lineup with thrilling rides, special food offerings, and more, making the day an unforgettable experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd., shared his thoughts on this special initiative: "At Wonderla, we deeply value the hard work and dedication that our engineers put into building the future. These individuals are the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow, and we believe they deserve a moment to relax. This offer is our heartfelt way of acknowledging their contributions and efforts, providing them with an opportunity to unwind, bond with their peers, and create lasting memories. We hope that a day at Wonderla will offer the perfect mix of fun, relaxation, and excitement, allowing them to step away from their busy careers and study routines and recharge with unforgettable experiences."

Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in https://bookings.wonderla.com/ advance through the online portal or customers can buy the tickets directly from the park counters or can contact:

Bengaluru Park: +91 80372 30333 or +9945557777

Hyderabad Park: 084 146 76333 or +91 91000 63636