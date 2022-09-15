World Afro Day is part of a movement towards positivity in the black and mixed-race community. And it all centers around the afro, a hairstyle that has become a cultural symbol and has also been part of this cultural history for hundreds of years.



In an effort to remove the biases that may be associated with the afro, this day is all about making the afro beautiful and accepted in everyone's eyes. Read more to learn about the holiday's history and how it can be celebrated all over the globe!