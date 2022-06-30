World Asteroid Day 2022: List of Must watch movies featuring life threatening Asteroids

The World Asteroid Day is observed each year on 30th June, it is a United Nations-Sanctioned day for public awareness of the risks of asteroid impacts on the world.



This day is observed, so that, common public is educated about the risks of asteroids and the opportunities in the field.

The observance of World Asteroid Day is related to the Earth's largest asteroid impact in the record history, which happened on the same date, the Siberia Tunguska event.

Armageddon

Released in 1998, the movie was directed by Michael Bay and starred terrific actors such as Bruce Willis, Billy Bob thornton and Ben Affleck. Upon discovery of an asteroid, the size of the US state of Texas approaching the earth and having the power to cause great destruction, NASA brings together an unusual team to reverse the catastrophe.

Deep impact

Released in the same year, 1998, director Mimi Leder made this film where the human race prepares for the worst to happen as a comet is on its collision course towards the earth. The film features Robert Duvali, Tea Leoni, Elijah Wood, Morgan Freeman.

Asteroid

A sci-fi thriller directed by Bradford May, released in the year, 1997, was a story about the discovery of an approaching asteroid and how the US government formulates a plan to stop the impending doom. The film stars Michael Biehn, Annabella Sciorra and Zach Charles.

Judgement Day

John Terlesky's directorial Judgement Day shows an enigmatic leader played by Mario Van peebles as the only individual who is able to stop a huge incoming meteor from colliding with the earth. The film stars Ice-T, Suzy Amis and Mario Van Peebles.

Meteor

Director Ronald Neame Made this film in 1979. The film shows that United States joining the USSR forces to destroy a massive asteroid approaching the planet earth. The film stars Sean Connery, Natalie wood and Karl Malden.

Don't Look up

Starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawerence, do not look up released in 2021. The film addresses important issues such as climate change along with the main plot of a deadly incoming comet. The film was directed by Adam Mckay.