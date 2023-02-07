There's something magical about going to ballet.

The music, the outfits, the utter passion of the dance as the ballet artists lose themselves to the performance, all of it comes together to create a beautiful, otherworldly experience for those in attendance.

There is an almost magical power in their graceful movements across the stage, like flower petals on a stiffening breeze.

World Ballet Day encourages you to get out and see the ballet again, or for the first time if you haven't already.