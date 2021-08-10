World Biofuel Day is observed on August 10 every year. It is observed to raise awareness about the importance of alternatives to conventional fossil fuels, additionally the government of India's efforts to enhance the biofuel sector.

The development of biofuels is in sync with schemes such as Swach Bharat Abhiyan and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

The World Biofuel Day was first observed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas in August 2015.

What are Biofuels?



As stated earlier, the World Biofuel Day is observed to raise awareness on how alternative fuels are necessary for the environmental well being of the country. Thus it is important to know what biofuels are. Biofuels are environmentally friendly fuels whose use would go a long way in reducing carbon emissions. They are created through renewable biomass resources and therefore make a strong case for sustainable development. As such biofuels will help meet the energy requirements of the 21st century world without damaging the environment in the process.

In India it will meet rural India's energy needs and fulfill the rising demands for transportation fuels associated with economic growth.

Biofuels also have the following benefits:

• Reducing dependence on crude oil

• Fostering a cleaner environment

• Generating additional income and employment for rural areas.