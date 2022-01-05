World Day of War Orphans: Know the Significance of this Day

The World Day of War orphans has been initiated by the French organization, SOS Enfants en Detresses. The Unicef has estimated that, there are about 9,00,000 children in the northeast, all of whom have been seriously affected by the war, either through a lack of education, food, shelter or a direct injury.



Significant points to note

As per the UNICEF, an orphan is a child, whose age is below 18 years of age and who has lost one or both the parents to any cause of death.

There are nearly 140 million orphans globally in the year, 2015.

In the wars of the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries, nearing to half the victims were civilians. In the World War II, it was 2 third and by the end of 1980s, it was almost 90%,

Thus, estimated total number of orphans has been increased from 1990-2001 but since 2001, the number has declined slowly, at a rate of 0.7% each year, stated the UNICEF.

As per the reports, we find children are silent sufferers of violence as well as mental health concerns. We find numerous children have grown up amid conflict, fueled by war, fight over resources as well ethnic strife. During the conflict situation, children also tend to face sexual exploitation. On World Day of War orphans, it is a significant day to remind ourselves about each child to be cared for.