World Ego Awareness Day

The first Ego Awareness Day came into existence in 2018 with the intent of helping those who suffer from an advanced case of egoism learn to deal with the world from a more humble perspective.

Egoism has some rather significant effects, including leading to abusive behavior, a blindness to the reality of situations around them, and generally a skewed experience regarding their interactions with other people.

Throughout Ego Awareness Day it’s important to help those around you be more mindful of their behavior, while also being conscientious of your own.