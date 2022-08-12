They're intelligent. They're family-oriented. They have great memories. They are capable of feeling a wide range of deep emotions, from intense grief to joy bordering on elation, as well as empathy and stunning self-awareness.

They create complex, supportive societies much like our own. Taking into consideration all of that and much, much more, what's not to love about elephants?

Still, countless elephants are brutally killed every year for their ivory by greedy poachers who then leave their carcasses to rot in the sun.

World Elephant Day is the perfect time to find out more about these amazing animals and what we can do to preserve and protect them so they do not go the way of the mammoth.