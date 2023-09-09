World First Aid Day - Check out the history, importance, meaning and basic first aid we should all know

First aid is the first treatment given to a patient after an injury, cut or burn. It is a crucial step before a medical professional analyzes the condition. Plus, it's a fundamental skill that everyone should know.

World First Aid Day is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of September. It raises awareness about the importance of first aid and provides people with the essential treatment needed for injuries.

The history of First Aid Day dates back to the Battle of Solferino in 1859. The mass slaughter horrified Henry Dunant, a young businessman who helped heal many wounded. He talked about his experiences in his book A Memory of Solferino. He later founded the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), dedicated to providing first aid care and raising awareness. The International Committee of the Red Cross designated World First Aid Day on the second Saturday of September 2000.

Every year on World First Aid Day, organizations raise awareness about the importance of providing first aid and saving lives. First aid helps reduce pain, prevent permanent damage, and ensure a speedy recovery. The day reminds us that quick action can save someone's life in an adverse situation.

Here are some first aid measures we should all know.

Burns

In case of burns, extinguish the flames by wrapping the person in a blanket. If the clothes are on fire, ask them to drop them and roll them on the floor. Here are some crucial things to remember.

• Do not use ice or ice water on the burn.

• Do not break blisters or remove burned clothing stuck to the body.

• Avoid covering the burn or blister unless the cloth rubs it.

• Rubbing toothpaste on the burn can cause infection. Use a burn ointment instead.

Cuts

If a cut bleeds, place a clean cloth over it and press firmly. Then clean the wound with cold running water for five minutes and cover it with a sterile bandage.

Animal/insect bite

When an insect bites, remove the bite with tweezers or by applying pressure around the affected area. Then, clean the wound with water and apply antihistamine ointment to prevent itching. However, in case of an animal bite, clean the wound with mild soap and warm water. Cover it with antibiotic cream and a bandage and see a doctor immediately.