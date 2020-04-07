World Health Day's message is simple: giving people access to healthcare without the prospect of financial hardship.

This is regardless of where they're from; they could be in Africa, Asia, South America or the United States. What matters to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the group behind it, is that there's Health for All.

It has its reasons, too. The WHO asserts, following countless studies, that countries which invest in universal healthcare will make a sound investment in their human capital; indeed, access to a very bottom line of care and financial protection will not only truly improve someone's health and life expectancy, but also protects countries from epidemics, reduces poverty and the risk of hunger, creates jobs, drives economic growth and enhances gender equality.

That's quite the ideal to push towards, and a day that ought to be celebrated as much as any other on our calendar!