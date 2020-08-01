World Lung Cancer Day
Lung cancer continues to be one of the most common cancers worldwide, claiming more lives yearly than breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined.It is estimated that lung cancer accounts for nearly one in five cancer deaths globally.
