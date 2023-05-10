World Lupus Day 2023: Know its symptoms and significance of this day

World Lupus Day was created in the year, 2004, by Lupus Canada foundation, this day helps create awareness about the little know disease. The above diseases can have devastating effects on sufferers and their families. Nearing to 13 nations joined hands and called out their governments in order to raise funds. It is also created in order to do through research about it and provide better services to patients suffering from it.

Significance of this day

World Lupus Day is observed in order to increase the public awareness about the lupus diagnosis as well as its psychological, social and economical consequences. Lupus continues to be a condition which is misunderstood by both the public as well as medical professionals. Lupus is difficult to diagnose, because It has got similar symptoms of any other disease. The most common symptom is a rash on the ace, which resembles butterfly wings, unfolding across the cheekbones. Lupus can be life threatening, unfortunately many are not aware of lupus and frequently confuse it with arthritis, a significantly less fatal disease.

What is lupus?

Lupus, is an autoimmune disease, affect the skin, joints, kidneys, brain as well as other organs. It is condition in which the immune system attacks the tissues as well as organs of the body.

Symptoms of Lupus

-Hair loss

-Chest pain

-Rashes

-Fever

-Sun or light sensitivity

-Muscle or joint pains

-Kidney problems

-Mouth Sores

No, there is no known cure for Lupus it should be noted that Lupus may occur at any age.

We find, nearing to 90% of patients suffering from Lupus are female.

Is there a cure for Lupus?

Lupus is Latin term for Wolf. Lupus is most commonly referred as the “great imitator, the reason being that its symptoms mimic many other illness. Numerous body organs such as joints, skin, kidney, heart, lungs, blood vessels and brain might be affected by Lupus.

World Lupus Day is associated with the color, purple.