The History of World Meditation Day can be traced through the History of Meditation itself. Meditation has been an integral part of many religions and was first found spoken of in written form in about 1500 BCE in India.

It plays a prominent role in many religions throughout the world, especially Buddhism and other Eastern faiths, but is also practised by those who are neither spiritual nor religious as a way of easing stress and clearing their mind. In today's world meditation is vital regardless of whether you're a spiritual person or not, the frantic hustle and bustle of daily activity prevent many of us from ever having a moment's peace.