World osteoporosis day is a global healthcare event observed every year on 20 October, followed by various awareness campaigns and activities to promote the early diagnosis of osteoporosis, its treatment and preventive tips for strong bones. The campaigns are mainly focused on encouraging people to take preventative measures for their bone health to avoid any risk of osteoporosis and associated complications in the future. Osteoporosis is a medical condition in which bones become very weak and brittle.

Usually, it doesn’t show any symptoms unless the fracture happens. In the case of osteoporosis, the bone becomes so fragile that a fracture can occur with a minor fall, bump or sudden movement. It is estimated that globally, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men aged 50 years suffer from an osteoporotic fracture, making it one of the leading causes of deadly pain and long-term disability in ageing people.

Also, because of the poor healthcare infrastructure, facility, accessibility and lack of awareness, only 20% of patients with osteoporosis are getting diagnosed or treated. This year, 2023, the World Osteoporosis Day Theme is “Build Better Bones”, intending the significance of leading a bone-healthy lifestyle as the foundation for strong bones and fracture-free future.

