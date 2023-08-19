World Photography Day is a day whereby we pay tribute to the incredible art form that is photography. There are those personal photos that we all love and cherish, but there are also photos that tell a story. They tell us about significant periods in time or enable us to learn more about the planet. After all, they do say that a picture is worth a thousand words, right?

The first photograph was made by Nicephore Niepce, using silver chloride coating a piece of paper. However, the photo would eventually turn fully dark as he knew no way to remove the silver chloride from the paper to preserve the photo.