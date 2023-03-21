World Puppetry Day
While it can take on a variety of different forms, puppetry involves creating animation from inanimate objects, with the purpose of telling a story. Puppetry has been used for thousands of years to communicate ideas theatrically, whether in a comedic, dramatic, political or tragic fashion. World Puppetry Day is here to celebrate the creativity, art and impact that puppeteers and puppetry can have on humankind!
