In 1895 there was an incredible discovery made, one that would utterly change the way we looked at the human body, both literally and figuratively. On the back of this discovery, a million new technologies would be developed in the areas of medicine, security, and much more. The man who discovered all this? Wilhelm Röntgen, and as a result, he may just be one of the most important men in medical history. World Radiography Day celebrates his discovery and everything that's come from it.

