World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts

WORLD RANGER DAY 2023: On July 31 of each year, World Ranger Day honours the fallen rangers protecting wildlife on the front lines. The World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) uses the term “rangers” , (it means) to refer to any professional involved in the protection and management of national parks and natural areas. Rangers, also known as rangers, are the unsung heroes of the conservation world.

They carry out tasks such as patrolling, monitoring wildlife, combating poaching, engaging local communities, managing fires, and helping with tourism.

World Ranger Day 2023: History

The Thin Green Line Foundation, the official charity of the International Ranger Federation (IRF), promotes World Ranger Day annually. Established on 31 July 1992 in Peak National Park, UK, the IRF represents Rangers and Park Rangers from around the world. The day was first celebrated in 2007 and marked the 15th anniversary of the organization's founding.

The IRF organisation was the result of an agreement between the Countryside Management Association (CMA), the Scottish Countryside Rangers Association (SCRA) and the US Association of National Park Rangers (ANPR) that resulted in its formation.

World Ranger Day 2023: Significance

The day, July 31, honours fallen rangers and honours the bravery and courage shown by rangers to conserve wildlife. It serves as an occasion to express our gratitude to the guardians of our natural resources for their sacrifices in protecting our environment.

In India, rangers face extreme challenges in the jungles. Often, they work with outdated equipment, little or no emergency medical assistance, and no recognition of the tremendous dangers they face on a daily basis. According to a CNBC report, according to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), the forests that the rangers protect absorb 11.25 percent of India's greenhouse gases.

World Ranger Day 2023: Interesting Facts

According to a WWF report, the Ranger Federation of Asia (RFA) was established in 2013 as a platform to connect rangers from around the world.

Sean Willmore, a filmmaker-turned-conservationist and former Australian ranger, has played a role in making World Ranger Day popular around the world. Through his documentary, 'The Thin Green Line', Willmore sheds light on the struggles of the Forest Rangers. The documentary was released in 2007 and after its success, Willmore established the Thin Green Line Foundation to help the Forest Rangers.