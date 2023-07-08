Live
- BJP criticizes AAP for employment and government exchequer payments
- YS Jagan pays tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy on birth anniversary
- Leaked: Apple iPhone 15 Pro to come in Dazzling Dark Blue Colour
- BJP is trying to defame Manish Sisodia and AAP
- World Rum Day 2023: Step Up Your Cocktail Game This World Rum Day With 5 Versatile Tropical Rum Sips!
- Answer to ‘What is Project K?’ to be revealed this evening
- Board games can help boost maths ability in young children: Study
- Supporting children with eye cancer
- Naga Shaurya gets annoyed by the questions; walks out of success meet
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to get Costlier: Find Details
World Rum Day 2023: Step Up Your Cocktail Game This World Rum Day With 5 Versatile Tropical Rum Sips!
If you’re a heliophile missing the sun in this cloudy monsoon, you’re not alone
If you’re a heliophile missing the sun in this cloudy monsoon, you’re not alone. Brighten up the mood, as World Rum Day arrives on 8th July 2023. It is the ideal occasion to recreate the sunny vibes of a tropical getaway by mixing up an array of delicious beach-style cocktails, as you celebrate the timeless (not to mention tasty) Caribbean history of rum.
Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the vast pool of rum mixology, treat yourself by indulging in some vibrant experimentation with the diverse flavors of rum. To get you started with the classics, we’ve compiled a list of five delicious and easy-to-make rum cocktails that will let you unwind, and enjoy the relaxed vibes of sun-soaked beaches and late-night tiki bars.
RECIPE 1: Hotel Nacional
Ingredients:
60ml BACARDÍ RESERVA OCHO RUM
22.5ml Pineapple Juice
7.5ml Lime Juice
7.5ml Simple Syrup
15ml Apricot Liqueur
Steps:
1. Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice
2. Shake vigorously
3. Fine strain into a coupe glass
4. Garnish with a pineapple leave or a lime wheel
RECIPE 2: Frozen Pina Colada
Ingredients:
50ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
37.5ml Coconut Water
37.5ml Pineapple Juice
1 Cup Ice
Steps:
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender
2. Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms
3. Serve in a highball glass
4. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag
RECIPE 3: Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri
Ingredients:
50ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
25ml Lime Juice
25ml Simple Syrup
4 Sliced Strawberries
1 Cup Crushed Ice
Steps:
1. Combine all the ingredients together
2. Add a cup of crushed ice & blend a slushy consistency forms
3. Serve in individual highball glasses
RECIPE 4: Classic Mojito
Ingredients:
50ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
25ml Lime Juice
12 Mint Leaves
2 Tsp Extra Fine Sugar
25ml Soda Water
1 Sprig Of Fresh Mint
Steps:
1. Squeeze the lime wedges in a glass, gently press together the lime and the sugar
2. Crush the mint into the glass with a bar spoon to release oil
3. Half-fill the glass with crushed ice and add the WHITE RUM & churn
4. Top up with crushed ice and soda water. Garnish with a sprig of mint.
RECIPE 5: Classic Rum Punch
Ingredients:
50ml BACARDÍ AÑEJO CUATRO
15ml Lime Juice
30ml Sugar Syrup
60ml Chilled Water
2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Steps:
1. Pour the rum, lime juice, bitters, and syrup into a mixing container
2. Mix and strain into a highball glass
3. Add the chilled water and stir
4. Garnish with an orange wheel and a cherry