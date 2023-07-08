World Rum Day 2023: Step Up Your Cocktail Game This World Rum Day With 5 Versatile Tropical Rum Sips!

If you’re a heliophile missing the sun in this cloudy monsoon, you’re not alone. Brighten up the mood, as World Rum Day arrives on 8th July 2023. It is the ideal occasion to recreate the sunny vibes of a tropical getaway by mixing up an array of delicious beach-style cocktails, as you celebrate the timeless (not to mention tasty) Caribbean history of rum.

Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the vast pool of rum mixology, treat yourself by indulging in some vibrant experimentation with the diverse flavors of rum. To get you started with the classics, we’ve compiled a list of five delicious and easy-to-make rum cocktails that will let you unwind, and enjoy the relaxed vibes of sun-soaked beaches and late-night tiki bars.

RECIPE 1: Hotel Nacional





Ingredients:



60ml BACARDÍ RESERVA OCHO RUM

22.5ml Pineapple Juice

7.5ml Lime Juice

7.5ml Simple Syrup

15ml Apricot Liqueur

Steps:

1. Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice

2. Shake vigorously

3. Fine strain into a coupe glass

4. Garnish with a pineapple leave or a lime wheel

RECIPE 2: Frozen Pina Colada





Ingredients:



50ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

37.5ml Coconut Water

37.5ml Pineapple Juice

1 Cup Ice

Steps:

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender

2. Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms

3. Serve in a highball glass

4. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag

RECIPE 3: Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri





Ingredients:



50ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25ml Lime Juice

25ml Simple Syrup

4 Sliced Strawberries

1 Cup Crushed Ice

Steps:

1. Combine all the ingredients together

2. Add a cup of crushed ice & blend a slushy consistency forms

3. Serve in individual highball glasses

RECIPE 4: Classic Mojito





Ingredients:

50ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25ml Lime Juice

12 Mint Leaves

2 Tsp Extra Fine Sugar

25ml Soda Water

1 Sprig Of Fresh Mint

Steps:

1. Squeeze the lime wedges in a glass, gently press together the lime and the sugar

2. Crush the mint into the glass with a bar spoon to release oil

3. Half-fill the glass with crushed ice and add the WHITE RUM & churn

4. Top up with crushed ice and soda water. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

RECIPE 5: Classic Rum Punch

















Ingredients:

50ml BACARDÍ AÑEJO CUATRO

15ml Lime Juice

30ml Sugar Syrup

60ml Chilled Water

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Steps:

1. Pour the rum, lime juice, bitters, and syrup into a mixing container

2. Mix and strain into a highball glass

3. Add the chilled water and stir

4. Garnish with an orange wheel and a cherry