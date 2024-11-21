World Television Day 2024: From B&W Beginnings to Smart TVs and Their Role in Shaping Elections

Observed annually on November 21, World Television Day highlights the profound impact of television on individuals and society. Initiated by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1996, this day commemorates the first World Television Forum held on November 21-22, 1996. The forum brought media professionals together to discuss television's role as a powerful communication tool shaping global perceptions and decisions.

A Journey Through Television's Evolution

Since its invention by Philo Farnsworth, television has undergone remarkable transformations. Farnsworth first demonstrated the concept of television in 1927, leading to commercial production of black-and-white (B&W) television sets by the late 1930s.

By the 1950s, the introduction of color television revolutionized the viewing experience, creating a more engaging medium. The 1980s saw the rise of cable television, offering specialized programming and satellite accessibility, further expanding its reach.

The late 1990s ushered in the digital television era, paving the way for high-definition broadcasting in the early 2000s. Modern smart TVs, equipped with internet connectivity and interactive features, now dominate the market, transforming content consumption and audience engagement.

Themes of World Television Day in Recent Years

Each year, World Television Day focuses on a theme reflecting its societal influence. Recent themes include:

• 2024: Advocate for Quality Programming

• 2023: Accessibility

• 2022: Promoting Inclusive Societies for Peace and Sustainable Development

• 2021: Informing, Empowering, and Connecting the World through Television

The Influence of Television on Elections

Television has long been a pivotal platform for political campaigns, shaping electoral outcomes through advertising and public messaging. Studies by organizations like Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) reveal that well-crafted TV advertisements can boost candidates’ votes by up to 5 percentage points.

In India, political advertising expenditures have surged in recent elections. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, spending rose by 73% compared to 2014. Ahead of the 2024 elections, television campaigns remain crucial, with estimated budgets revealing allocations of ₹23.04 crore by the BJP and ₹16.07 crore by the Indian National Congress, as reported by Campaign India.

Shaping Public Opinion Through Television

Television remains a significant medium for influencing voter awareness and engagement. Research highlights that political advertisements not only inform but also persuade audiences, especially in elections with less-known candidates.

For instance, studies from Cambridge University Press demonstrate that TV ads boost voter participation and enhance understanding of electoral issues. Effective cross-screen advertising strategies during the 2018 U.S. midterm elections also resulted in higher success rates for candidates.

In presidential elections, where voters are generally more informed, television continues to play a vital role in reinforcing knowledge and shaping attitudes.

World Television Day 2024 celebrates this medium's enduring legacy, showcasing its evolution and profound influence on society, culture, and democracy.