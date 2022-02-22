World Thinking Day is celebrated each year by the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts across the world on the 22nd February. Thinking Day originated from a desire by the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts to dedicate a day to thinking about and appreciating the global spread of these movements.

The observance of Thinking Day has been celebrated every year since 1926, and began over 90 years ago.



The day began when the delegates from the Guide and Girl Scout organizations from across the globe attended the 4th world conference where it was decided that the day would be created and would be held on Lord Baden-Powell's birthday, the founder of the Girl Scout and Guide movements.