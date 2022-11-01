World Vegan Day first occurred on November 1st, 1994 as a way of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the UK Vegan Society and indeed the term "Vegan".

The Vegan Society was established in November of 1944; although the exact date was unknown.

Of course, even though the term "vegan" and the Vegan Society were established at this point, obviously the idea of eating only foods that avoid the use of animal products has been around much longer.

Being kind to animals is one reason to celebrate World Vegan Day. Fewer animal products mean fewer greenhouse gasses, which means better earth for everyone. And it's also better for the human body.

