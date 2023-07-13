World Youth Skills Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

Every year World Youth Skills Day is celebrated on July 15. The occasion highlights the importance of having a skilled workforce in all countries. It also shows how a nation’s ability to provide young people with the skills they need to change their lives and communities is critical to the world’s future. Agile and adaptable skill sets are increasingly needed due to technological improvements and changing labour market conditions. We must give young people the tools to navigate these changes successfully.



World Youth Skills Day: Theme

The theme of World Youth Skills Day 2023 is Empowering Teachers, Trainers and Youth for a Transformative Future. It emphasizes teachers, trainers, and other educators’ critical role in preparing youth to enter the workforce and participate actively in their communities and cultures. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: “Equipping young people with quality education, training and skills is essential. This Global Youth Skills Day reminds us that teachers are at the forefront of this great global effort.”

World Youth Skills Day: History

As it moved towards a more sustainable development model, the United Nations recognised the growing importance of skills worldwide in 2014. The United Nations designated July 15 as World Youth Skills Day to address the barriers to skills and competencies by reducing barriers to employment. The United Nations and its organisations seek to ensure that the skills of young people worldwide are recognised and accredited. They also provide skills development opportunities for out-of-school children and people who need more employment, education or training.

World Youth Skills Day: Significance

Employable youth can be helped to improve their skills through better collaboration between governments, employers, workers’ organisations and relevant stakeholders. This day is all about spreading the word about it. Global Youth Skills Day reminds us that when we invest in youth, we enhance our shared future.

On July 15, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Skill India Mission to train more than 40 million people in various skills by 2022. The mission aims to provide vocational training and certification to Indian children to empower them for a better future.