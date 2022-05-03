Write a Review Day
Highlights
Write a Review Day was created as a reminder that writing reviews and sharing recommendations has the power to protect people and to change their experiences for the better.
Every review provides readers with important information that allows them to make decisions – whether it's the good, the not-so-good, or something in between.
More than ever, people are turning to their online peers for help and advice, and Write a Review Day is the perfect day for engaging with reviews online.
