Year-end means Goa is calling! Celebrate 2025 with finest stays

As the year winds down, the group chats come alive with that familiar longing for one last grand getaway. And if there’s one tradition that never fades, it’s the collective call of Goa. From golden beaches to seafood thalis that warm the soul, Goa remains the ultimate playground for memories that last. This year, Marriott Bonvoy is turning coastal dreams into curated escapes—complete with 2,025 bonus points and 5% savings that make your 2025 vacation rewarding even before you pack.

1. W Goa — For the Trendsetters

W Goa shines with bold, creative energy tailor-made for travellers who love their holidays dipped in glam. Ring in the new year aboard The Great Escape, a private luxury yacht experience offering curated canapés and mesmerizing sunset views. To rejuvenate before the celebrations, Get Wet Fit – FLABH Heal brings paddleboard yoga and sound healing sessions to Goa’s serene shores. For something playful, Pinot & Picasso lets you sip and paint under the guidance of local artists. At W Goa, every moment feels like the beginning of an unforgettable story.

2. The Westin Goa — For Wellness Seekers

Rooted in the Westin philosophy of Play Well. Sleep Well., The Westin Goa helps guests reconnect with nature and themselves. Start your day with a kayaking trip to a private island, gliding through mangrove trails at sunset while learning stories of Goan heritage. Food lovers can opt for Fishing & Crab Cooking, an immersive experience through local backwaters and fishing traditions, ending with a feast of freshly caught crabs. The Making of Poee session, hosted in a century-old bakery, lets you master Goa’s iconic pão and enjoy a warm, handmade panini. The Westin Goa ensures you end the year grounded and renewed.

3. Courtyard by Marriott Colva — For Easygoing Travelers

Courtyard by Marriott Colva offers a breezy, relaxed ambience perfect for lovers of South Goa’s unhurried charm. Explore Colva’s coastline through Scenic Cycling, or unwind at the Céu Rooftop Deck with Movie Nights Under the Stars and Sunsets & Beers. It’s simple, gentle, and effortlessly calming.

4. The St. Regis Goa Resort — For Heritage Lovers

At The St. Regis Goa Resort, evenings open with the iconic Champagne Saberage Ritual. Guests can enjoy Feni in the Woods, a curated tasting in a centuries-old banyan grove, along with private cinema nights and serene nature walks. It’s elegance blended with Goan soul.

5. JW Marriott Goa — For Luxury Seekers

JW Marriott Goa offers coastal luxury with experiences like the Bubbalicious Brunch, Spa by L’Occitane treatments, Nikkei dining at Heliconia, neon entertainment, and floating breakfasts by the infinity pool. It’s stylish, vibrant, and deeply relaxing. Whether you seek sunsets, serenity, or celebration, there’s a Marriott stay calling your name this year-end.