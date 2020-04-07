Today is Zoo Lovers Day. Zoos have been around for thousands of years. A zoo was originally called a "menagerie". In some form, menageries have been around since ancient times.

The earliest recording was around 1500 B.C! Zoos have a long history, bringing strange new animals from the far flung and mysterious regions of the world straight into the heart of civilization.

There's so many great ways to celebrate this wonderful holiday. Zoo is actually short for Zoological Garden, and is mostly used to refer to the modern concept of a zoo.

Prior to this the term menagerie was used, coming from a long history reaching back all the way to the ancient world. The oldest collection of this sort was found during an archeological dig in Hierakonpolis Egypt in 2009.

The animals they had their included an impressive array of hippos, elephants, baboons, wildcats, and hartebeests.