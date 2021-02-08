Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections and Telangana, Hyderabad Live News Updates: Today 8 February 2021
AP Panchayat Elections and Telangana, Hyderabad Live News Updates, 8 February 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from ...
AP Panchayat Elections and Telangana, Hyderabad Live News Updates, 8 February 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 27 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 14 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:46 AM and will set at 6:15 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on February 8 will be 64% and Air Quality will be Fair with 89 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 17 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:37 AM and will set at 6:07 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on February 8 will be 96% and Air Quality will be Fair with 69 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on February 8 (25 Jumada Al-Akhirah, 1442); Fajr: 5:32 AM; Sunrise: 6:45 AM; Dhuhr: 12:31 PM; Asr: 3:49 PM; Maghrib: 6:15 PM; Isha: 07:29 PM
Live Updates
- 8 Feb 2021 8:42 AM GMT
Telangana Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar and Prakash Rao through Warangal City Mayor anointed Deekshadivas at Warangal Municipal Corporation office premises on Monday.
- 8 Feb 2021 8:41 AM GMT
CPM State secretary P Madhu, CPI State Secretary K Rama Krishna, former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, leaders and activists staging a dharna. on opposed the privation Vizag steel plant and Union Budget 2021 at dharna chowk in Vijayawada on Monday.
- 8 Feb 2021 8:39 AM GMT
Warangal Urban district BJP party Rao Padma staged protest at GWMC office on Monday. She demanded to removed Deeksha Divas Pylon of KCR and submitted a representation to Additional Commisioner Nageshwar.
- 8 Feb 2021 8:37 AM GMT
Warangal News: GWMC General body meeting at GWMC council hall on Monday.
- 8 Feb 2021 8:20 AM GMT
Hyderabad Live Updates: No traces of a leopard were found on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) premises, the state forest department issued a statement on Sunday. Read Full Story
- 8 Feb 2021 8:19 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Live Updates: Narra Ramesh on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Guntur district Sattanapalli town police alleging that Kodela Sivaram, son of former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, was not paying the liquor debt of worth Rs 1.30 crore. Narra Ramesh of Ganapavaram village in Rajupalem mandal is a liquor trader. Read Full Story
- 8 Feb 2021 8:18 AM GMT
Hyderabad News: A man was arrested within hours after snatching the gold chain from a woman at her residence at Vanasthalipuram. The accused approached the woman, after noticing 'to-let' board and pretended to rent the place. Read Full Story
- 8 Feb 2021 6:19 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections: Ramachandrapuram mandal panchayat elections arrangement s at Ramachandrapuram mandal office.
- 8 Feb 2021 6:14 AM GMT
SFI leaders rally at SV university Tirupati for against protest steel plate privatization.
- 8 Feb 2021 6:12 AM GMT
AP Panchayat elections 2021 Live Updates: Employees collecting material for the first phase of panchayat elections in Vijayawada on Monday.