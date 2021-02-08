No leopard at Hyderabad airport premises: forest officials

No traces of a leopard were found on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) premises, the state forest department issued a statement on Sunday.

The officials who set up 10 trap cameras said that the cameras or the forest staff did not detect any signs of a leopard in and around the airport premises. Forest department officials were put on alert for over 20 days after CCTV footage in the premises showed a leopard roaming inside the airport region.

No movement of leopard was seen in the entire airport region on the cameras and even after a thorough investigation. The inquiry began with the airport employees, checking CCTV footage who said that they found a leopard-like animal moving in the region. The officials also inquired about the incidents of leopard killing animals near the areas. However, they found that the animals were killed by dogs.

The officials said that they suspect the presence of Civet or wild cat in the premises and asked the locals not to panic as there is no sight of leopard.