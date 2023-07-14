Baby Movie Twitter Review: Positive Reviews all over AP and Telangana

Get ready for the grand theatrical premiere of 'Baby'! This highly anticipated film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin, and Nagababu in the lead roles, under the skillful direction of Sai Rajesh. Produced by SKN and backed by Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers, 'Baby' promises to be a cinematic delight that shouldn't be missed.