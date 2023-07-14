Live
Baby Movie Twitter Review: Positive Reviews all over AP and Telangana
the overwhelmingly positive reception of the 'Baby' movie in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana through Twitter reviews. Dive into the heartwarming reactions that have captivated audiences in these regions.
Get ready for the grand theatrical premiere of 'Baby'! This highly anticipated film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin, and Nagababu in the lead roles, under the skillful direction of Sai Rajesh. Produced by SKN and backed by Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers, 'Baby' promises to be a cinematic delight that shouldn't be missed.
Live Updates
- 14 July 2023 5:39 AM GMT
A New-Age 'CULT' love story gets 'CULT' response from🇺🇸🥳#BabyTheMovie USA Gross Crossed $𝟏𝟎𝟎k (Premieres + Day1 Adv sales)— Sreenivas Gandla (@SreenivasPRO) July 14, 2023
- 14 July 2023 5:37 AM GMT
A New-Age 'CULT' Love Story Gets 'CULT' Response From🇺🇸🥳#BabyTheMovie USA Gross Crossed $𝟏𝟎𝟎k (Premieres + Day1 Adv Sales)— THE Official Srinu (@OfficialSreeNu) July 14, 2023
- 14 July 2023 5:36 AM GMT
Overwhelming applause and Boundless love from the paid premieres❤️🔥#BabyTheMovie - A New-Age CULT love story, releasing today in your nearest theatres😍— GA2 Pictures (@GA2Official) July 14, 2023
- 14 July 2023 5:34 AM GMT
Looks like @greatandhranews has some personal vengeance on @sairazesh 🤣🤣.— ReviewMama (@ReviewMamago) July 14, 2023
- 14 July 2023 5:28 AM GMT
#BabyTheMovie Cult Film🧎♂️🙏— Gowtham Bunny (@GowthamBunny25) July 14, 2023
Cheif Guests #AlluArjun #VijayDeverakonda
Mass Event Loading🥵🤙
Baby Sucess Meet Details Soon!🔥
- 14 July 2023 5:28 AM GMT
Hearing great things about #BabyTheMovie, My hearty congratulations to @sairazesh, @SKNonline and the entire team. ❤️@ananddeverkonda @iamvaishnavi04 @viraj_ashwin @VijaiBulganin— Bobby (@dirbobby) July 14, 2023
- 14 July 2023 5:27 AM GMT
A New-Age 'CULT' Love Story Gets 'CULT' Response From🇺🇸🥳#BabyTheMovie USA Gross Crossed $𝟏𝟎𝟎k (Premieres + Day1 Adv Sales)— THE Official Srinu (@OfficialSreeNu) July 14, 2023
- 14 July 2023 5:27 AM GMT
#BabyTheMovie in the USA grossed $87K from 104 locations from premieres so far. Very good start. Including day one Pre-Sales, the film already crossed the $100K mark. pic.twitter.com/PwmxPcvF7T— Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) July 14, 2023
- 14 July 2023 5:27 AM GMT
Its A Blockbuster #BabyTheMovie pic.twitter.com/JVqNQGuCox— Chandan Das (@ItsChandan28) July 14, 2023
- 14 July 2023 5:26 AM GMT
Thank you for the love.— Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) July 14, 2023
Thank you for thousands of positive messages.
Thank you for the mad reactions in the theatres.
Our team is incredibly grateful to the audience.
We will see you in the theatres!!! 🤩🤗#BabyTheMovie #BabyOnJuly14th