Brahmastra movie review and release day LIVE updates:1 million tickets sold
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Live Updates
- 9 Sep 2022 6:01 AM GMT
After watching the complete movie,— Subham Agarwal (@subhamagslg) September 9, 2022
VFX was amazing, and #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt were a treat, but the movie could have improved was the delivery of the story, otherwise a very good movie. Definately in line with the quality of Hollywood superhero hits.
8.5/10#Brahmastra
- 9 Sep 2022 6:01 AM GMT
#Brahmastra Sadly can't say the same about second half as it delivered mixed feelings. Visuals,action, intentions are top notch but lack a clear motive & established villain plays spoilsport. Still an experience to have on Big screens. Hopeful for 2nd Part.— Box Office Stats (@boxoffice_stats) September 9, 2022
⭐⭐⭐🌟 [ 3.5 / 5 ]
- 9 Sep 2022 5:48 AM GMT
Ayan Mukerji take a bow ! The fire 🔥 of Brahmastra is truly magical n spectacular. Made in India VFX is a winner in every scene. Ranbir- Alia play their parts well, Mouni is excellent as the nemesis and that SRK cameo just paisa vasool! #Brahmastra #brahmastra— Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) September 8, 2022
- 9 Sep 2022 5:46 AM GMT
Good reviews for #OkeOkaJeevitham— koti ! 🎬🎥 (@koti7711) September 9, 2022
Mixed reviews for #Brahmastra (may be average)
- 9 Sep 2022 5:44 AM GMT
Just watched #brahmastra Go and watch it on the BIGGEST screen possible ASAP. The visual spectacle, the thrills, the starry cameos... I am not even exaggerating. We need a 2nd part so please watch this one!— Rishabh Suri (@RishabhSuri02) September 8, 2022
- 9 Sep 2022 5:41 AM GMT
#OneWordReview...#Brahmāstra: DISAPPOINTING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2022
Rating: ⭐⭐#Brahmāstra is a king-sized disappointment… High on VFX, low on content [second half nosedives]… #Brahmāstra could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #BrahmāstraReview pic.twitter.com/5EOKJrtbiY
- 9 Sep 2022 5:40 AM GMT
#Brahmastra all set to take the BIGGEST OPENING this year for a HINDI FILM, Imagine with soo much hatred, trend, massive paid campaigns, illogical debates still film will break several records, this is indeed a TIGHT SLAP for BLIND HATERS. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 8, 2022
- 9 Sep 2022 5:39 AM GMT
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva absolutely blew me away. My first experience with a Bollywood movie and this has me all in. It feels very Avengers/Marvel and the 2 hour and 40 minute runtime actually flew by. Packed with action and gorgeous visuals, it's a must watch!#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/hYPF579te8— Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 8, 2022
- 9 Sep 2022 5:34 AM GMT
#Brahmastra 1st half:— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 9, 2022
The marriage of exceptional special effects and action sequences really is the best quality. The scientist killed it 😉
The rudimentary dialogues for the kids audience and the surface level love story halt the interest but
Best Hindi interval block 🔥🔥🔥
- 9 Sep 2022 5:32 AM GMT
#Brahmastra has been watched and it deserves a theatre watch. #AyanMukerji has delivered what he promised he will. The movie is not flawless ofcourse, but this #AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor starrer is good. Watch out for the full review! #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/dstypgdR1H— Sanchita Jhunjhunwala (@sanchita2627) September 8, 2022