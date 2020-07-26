[Breaking News] Coronavirus Live Updates: Latest Telangana And Andhra Pradesh News 26 July 2020

Breaking News Today, 26 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the news Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:54 AM and will set at 6:51 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on July 26 will be 72% and Air Quality will be Fair with 33 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:46 AM and will set at 6:41 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on July 26 will be 73% and Air Quality will be Fair with 44 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad on 26 July is Dul Qadah: 28; Fajr: 4:35 AM; Sunrise: 5:54 AM; Dhuhr: 12:23 PM; Asr: 4:53 PM; Maghrib: 6:51 PM; Isha: 8:10 PM