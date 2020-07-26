Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and is now under self-isolation at his residence in Hyderabad. Rammohan and his family members had undergone corona rapid test on July 25. While the family members got negative, Rammohan was tested positive.

He had meetings with the GHMC officials through video conference. Rammohan has moved under home quarantine after a tea stall owner where he had tea tested positive. Though he was asymptomatic, he underwent tests and tested positive.

Earlier, Rammohan underwent coronavirus tests two times after his driver and a staff member tested positive.

Meanwhile, the mayor decided to donate plasma after getting cured of the coronavirus. He has decided to organise a special camp in the party office in Telangana Bhavan for plasma donation. He called upon the people to take precautions in the wake of the threat of spreading seasonal diseases and asked them to clean their houses to avoid mosquitoes.