Coronavirus update: 7627 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally moves to 96,298

The spread of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh is spreading like fire in the forest. During the last 24 hours, 47,645 samples were tested and 7627 new positive cases were reported. This brings the total number of cases to 96,298. Of these, 48,956 were active cases and 46,301 were recovered from the virus and discharged. The death toll rose to 1,041 across the state.

In the past 24 hours, 3041 people have been discharged with perfect health and 56 have died from the virus. Kurnool district recorded the highest number of 1213 positive cases in a single day followed by 1095 cases were reported in East Godavari, 859 in West Godavari. Anantapur 734, Chittoor 573, Guntur 547, Kadapa 396, Krishna 332, Nellore 329, Prakasam 242, Srikakulam 276, Vizianagaram 247 and Visakhapatnam 784.

East Godavari had the highest number of 13,486 positive cases while Kurnool had 162 coronavirus deaths. The state has conducted 16,43,319 tests so far in the state, which is the first state to do so in the country.



