Breaking News May 3 LIVE Updates: India, Telangana And Andhra Pradesh
Breaking News Today, 3 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World. You can find all the latest news from Andhr...
Breaking News Today, 3 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World. You can find all the latest news from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 3 May 2020 3:17 AM GMT
Boris Johnson and fiancee name baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas
Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds named their new-born baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, after their grandfathers and the two doctors who saved the UK Prime Minister's life during his hospitalisation last month with Covid-19.
- 3 May 2020 2:42 AM GMT
Telangana: Migrant workers protested at the Warangal railway station, yesterday, demanding they be sent back to their respective states.
- 3 May 2020 2:39 AM GMT
Two new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Odisha. Total positive cases in the state stand at 159 which includes 102 active cases, 56 cured/recovered and 1 death: Health Department, Odisha