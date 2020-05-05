Breaking News May 5 LIVE Updates: Telangana And Andhra Pradesh
Breaking News Today, 5 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World. You can find all the latest news from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 5 May 2020 2:12 AM GMT
United States coronavirus deaths rise by 1,015 in 24 hours, lowest in a month: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tracker
- 5 May 2020 2:09 AM GMT
Telangana: 30 workers of Jharkhand, from Golconda Police Station limits, were sent to the railway station earlier tonight. Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy says "30 workers sent in-vehicle arranged by govt. Some workers who wanted to go in PVT bus on their own expenses were also permitted"
- 5 May 2020 2:00 AM GMT
Telangana Cabinet meet today: Will the State Cabinet scheduled to meet here on Tuesday decide on further extending the lockdown? Sources indicate that there is every possibility of doing so. Sources said that there are clear indications that the Centre too might go in for the lockdown 4.0 after May 17. Read Full Story
- 5 May 2020 1:54 AM GMT
Telangana CM KCR announced that forty special trains will be run from Today to transport migrant labourers back to their native States