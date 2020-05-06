Breaking News May 6 LIVE Updates: India, Telangana And Andhra Pradesh
Breaking News Today, 6 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World. You can find all the latest news from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as they break.
Breaking News Today, 6 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World. You can find all the latest news from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 6 May 2020 3:53 AM GMT
Petrol and diesel prices: left unchanged for the past two months in Hyderabad but there are fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices due to a hike in VAT imposed by state governments. The constant prices are attributed to the fall in crude oil prices at international markets. Read Full Story
- 6 May 2020 3:50 AM GMT
Gold and Silver Prices today: Gold rates fell sharply in India today i.e on Wednesday. The gold rates have seen some profit-taking after strong gains in the previous two sessions. In global markets, gold rates today remained flat as risk sentiment was lifted amid some countries have tentatively eased lockdown. While the silver rates also slashed sharply with a Rs. 200 to Rs. 41,300. Read Full Story
- 6 May 2020 3:28 AM GMT
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Tikri border area godown
Delhi: Fire breaks out at a godown in Tikri border area. 30 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/A1jHNQugzV— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020