Telangana: Man fined of Rs 500 for not wearing mask in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: The municipal authorities in Kamareddy fined a man of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask while moving in the town.

Despite the government's order on wearing a mask is mandatory, several people were seen coming out of houses without a mask. Kamareddy district administration also passed orders that Rs 500 fine will be imposed if anyone moving in the town without a mask.

It is learned that the officials noticed the man moving around without the mask and approached him with a receipt of fine.

Last month, a few people were also fined for violating the rule in Banswada and is high in the rural areas. Besides, bringing awareness among the people on the usage of masks, the municipal authorities in Kamareddy also making masks available for the people by getting them produced through TSMEPMA and women self-help groups.

The government also banned spitting at public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.