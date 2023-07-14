Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: Celebrations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota of Andhra Pradesh at 2.35 PM on Friday.. This mission follows the Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.

According to scientists, after the lift-off and around 16 minutes after lift-off, propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.