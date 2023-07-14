Live
- Musk invites users to find their dates on Twitter
- Young scientist from Belagavi contributes to Chandrayaan-3
- This Week's Scholarships For Students
- India’s 'Bahubali' rocket LVM3 lifts off with Chandrayaan-3
- SC agrees to hear on July 17 Manipur govt’s plea challenging lift on internet ban
- Subba Reddy terms Panchakarla's statements as baseless
- BJP's downfall has begun from Karnataka, PM Modi's influence waning: CM Siddaramaiah
- World Kebab Day: Try These Kebab Recipes
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika tells Bebika about co-housemate Elvish Yadav fat-shaming her in a roast
- World Kebab Day 2023: Date, history and significance
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: Celebrations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
Stay updated with live launch updates of Chandrayaan 3! Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared July 14 as a historic day that will forever be remembered. Join us for the latest news on this remarkable event.
Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota of Andhra Pradesh at 2.35 PM on Friday.. This mission follows the Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.
According to scientists, after the lift-off and around 16 minutes after lift-off, propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.
Live Updates
- 14 July 2023 9:44 AM GMT
A young scientist from Belagavi has made Karnataka state proud by contributing to Chandrayaan-3, which the country is looking forward to. Read More
- 14 July 2023 9:39 AM GMT
#WATCH | Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh congratulates ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 India's 3rd Moon mission. pic.twitter.com/NJjvb3Q4Cg— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
- 14 July 2023 9:35 AM GMT
#WATCH | #Chandrayaan3 project director P Veeramuthuvel and ISRO chief S Somanath share their delight after the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit.— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
"Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal," says… pic.twitter.com/nL52Ue5e7D
- 14 July 2023 9:33 AM GMT
Celebrations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 into orbit. pic.twitter.com/v62kzhAD8D— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
- 14 July 2023 9:28 AM GMT
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): India’s heavy lift rocket-LVM3 carrying the 3,897.89 kg Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft blasted off from the Sriharikota spaceport on Friday afternoon. At about 2.35 p.m. the LVM3 rocket breaking free from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here began ascending towards the skies with a strong deep growl that reverberated like a thunder roll. Read More
- 14 July 2023 9:27 AM GMT
Union minister Jithender Singh congratulates Chandrayaan 3 director
Minutes before the launch…with Chairman #ISRO Sh S. Somanath. #Sriharikota #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/kjBAX1KRs0— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 14, 2023