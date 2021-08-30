Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 30 August 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 30 August 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 30 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 40 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:54 AM and will set at 6: 22 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 30 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 20 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 30 (20 Muharram, 1443); Fajr: 4:49 AM; Sunrise: 6:01 AM; Dhuhr: 12:17 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:32 PM; Isha: 7:45 PM.
Live Updates
- 30 Aug 2021 4:01 AM GMT
Balapur's Laddu to be auctioned this year
Balanagar: The Balapur Ganesh Laddu auction, one of the most popular in the Telugu States, will be held this year. Read Full Story
- 30 Aug 2021 3:59 AM GMT
Tight security for CM Jagan's Kadapa tour
Kadapa: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the success of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's one-day tour to the district on September 2. The Chief Minister will pay tributes to former Chief Minister and his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Memorial in Idupulapaya on the occasion of his death anniversary on September 2. Read Full Story
- 30 Aug 2021 3:58 AM GMT
Dial 155260 within 48 hrs of Cybercrime and hope to get money back
Hyderabad: Cybercrimes are not a new, but in order to counter their growing menace, the Police department is coming up with various techniques and advanced methods to prevent them cybercrime. Read Full Story
- 30 Aug 2021 3:57 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Over 90 per cent sanitisation completed in government schools
Hyderabad: In wake of re-opening of schools, the health department officials have taken up sanitisation works in government schools. According to authorities over 90 per cent of schools have been sanitised, remaining will be completed in the next two days. Read Full Story
- 30 Aug 2021 3:55 AM GMT
Holistic Pet Day
Holistic medicine has grown in popularity over recent years but many people will not have considered it in terms of treating their pets. Read Full Story
- 30 Aug 2021 3:18 AM GMT
Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans, as the storm moved across Louisiana, US.
- 30 Aug 2021 3:16 AM GMT
President Kovind, PM Modi extend Janmashtami greetings to nation
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami on Monday.
- 30 Aug 2021 3:13 AM GMT
Gold rates today, 30 August 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Gold Prices have been choppy in the recent past without a constant rise or fall. Going by the prices in the past two months, the gold rates have fallen by a Rs. 8000 approximately and from the last three week it has seen a hike. Read Full Story