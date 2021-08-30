Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 30 August 2021

Coronavirus Live Updates today on 30 August 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 30 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 40 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:54 AM and will set at 6: 22 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 30 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 20 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 30 (20 Muharram, 1443); Fajr: 4:49 AM; Sunrise: 6:01 AM; Dhuhr: 12:17 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:32 PM; Isha: 7:45 PM.

Latest Hyderabad News