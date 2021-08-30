Andhra Pradesh: TTD suspends Traditional Meals programs in Tirumala

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said it is inappropriate to spread rumours over traditional meals (Sampradaya Bhojanam) on social media. He said that the TTD does not sell traditional meals as the trial run was being halted as it was not successful. Speaking to media outside the temple after participating in the service this morning, he said that TTD officials had introduced the traditional meal with a good intention during the absence of the TTD governing council. The chairman said they were suspending the traditional meal from today after consulting the authorities.



He explained that they had decided to discontinue the traditional meal and opined that any type of food is offered as part of Tirumala prasadam. He said that some people were spreading untruths on social media and asked the devotees not to believe him. "We are going to launch a new service in TTD, which is named as Navneeta Seva program from today on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.



He said that TTD was already organising several spiritual programs, including Gudiko Gomata, Gopuja, and Godharitha Naivedyam for Govinda a new program as part of Navaneets seva. He said that the ingredients for TTD prasadam are traditionally collected from cow's milk, ghee and butter. YV Subba Reddy clarified that the decision on Sarvadarshans will not be taken now as the number of covid cases is increasing.