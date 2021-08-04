Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 4 August 2021

Coronavirus Live Updates today on 4 August 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:48 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 4 will be 75% and Air Quality will be Fair with 16 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:49 AM and will set at 6:38 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 4 will be 63% and Air Quality will be Fair with 10 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 4 (24 Dhul Hijjah, 1442); Fajr: 4:40 AM; Sunrise: 5:56 AM; Dhuhr: 12:23 PM; Asr: 3:32 PM; Maghrib: 6:48 PM; Isha: 8:06 PM.



Latest Hyderabad News

