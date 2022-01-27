Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: India Reports 2.86 Lakh New Cases; Positivity Rate Jumps To 19.5%
Highlights
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates today on 27 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Live Updates
- 27 Jan 2022 4:48 AM GMT
India reports 2,86,384 new Covid-19 cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Active case: 22,02,472 (5.46%)
Daily positivity rate: 19.59%
Total Vaccination : 1,63,84,39,207
