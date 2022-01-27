Andhra Pradesh logs 13,474 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 13,474 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 22,36,047 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, nine deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14579. On the other hand, as many as 10,290 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 21,11,975 and there are currently 1,09,493 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Kadapa district reported 2031 new infections, followed by Kurnool 1835 and Visakhapatnam 1349 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with 259 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.23 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 41,771 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,86,364 cases and 573 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







