Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: India reports 2.35 lakh new Covid cases and 871 deaths
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates today on 29 January 2022
- 29 Jan 2022 5:42 AM GMT
India reports 2.35 lakh new Covid cases, 871 deaths in last 24 hours: Health ministry
India reported 2,35,532 new Covid-19 cases and 3,35,939 recoveries in a single day, the govt said in its release on Saturday morning.
