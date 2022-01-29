Telangana witnesses new 3,590 COVID-19 positive cases, 2 deaths

Telangana on Saturday witnessed 3,590 COVID-19 positive cases pushing the total number of positive cases to 7,58,566. In the last 24 hours, 3,555 people were recovered from the virus taking the total recovery count to 7,14,034 and two people died of the infection. So far, a total of 4,085 people succumbed to the virus in Telangana.



At present, the recovery rate in the state was 94.13 per cent while the fatality rate was 0.54 per cent.

Currently, there are 40,447 people are under treatment/isolation. In the last 24 hours, 95,355 samples were tested of which, 3,590 samples came positive and the reports of 3,960 are pending. So far, 3,19,73,185 tests were conducted in the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 47 from Adilabad, 105 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 1160 from GHMC, 57 from Jagtial, 42 from Jangaon, 31 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 28 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 42 from Kamareddy, 119 from Karimnagar, 121 from Khammam, 22 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 71 from Mahabubnagar, 46 from Mahabubabad, 79 from Mancherial, 47 from Medak, 257 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 22 from Mulugu, 45 from Nagarkurnool, 98 from Nalgonda, 26 from Narayanpet, 47 from Nirmal, 67 from Nizamabad, 63 from Peddapalli, 41 from Rajanna Sircilla, 215 from Rangareddy, 118 from Sangareddy, 115 from Siddipet, 98 from Suryapet, 53 from Vikarabad, 53 from Wanaparthy, 45 from Warangal Rural, 132 from Hanamkonda and 78 from Yadadri Bhongir.